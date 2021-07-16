Rio announces royalty and theme for 2021 Mardi Gras season

The Krewe of Rio has announced their King and Queen for the 2021 Mardi Gras season.

Gil and Tanya Zaunbrecher were announced as the 17th King Dom Pedro and Queen Isabel on Friday, July 16.

The couple were also 16th King and Queen for the krewe who said the two are getting a do-over following the pandemic hiatus.

Rio is planning to celebrate iconic local nightclubs with this year's theme

Rounding out the royalty this year is Francine Bourque, Sonja Randazzo, Yvette Guidry, Jamie Hebert, Angie Martin, Brad Hughes, Pamela Grace, Michael Young, Fabio Passos, Nicholas Rader, and Michael Perioux.

Krewe of Rio

The Krewe of Rio ball will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 with the parade scheduled to roll on Saturday, February 19, 2022 in Lafayette.

