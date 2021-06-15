Ribbon cutting held Tuesday for Calcutta House

Hospice of Acadiana held a ribbon cutting for the Calcutta House on Tuesday, June 15.

The event began at 11:00 am at the new facility on 105 St. Christopher Street in Lafayette

An open house for guests followed the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Hospice of Acadiana broke ground in July 2020 on the new 12-bed inpatient hospice house.

The home is the first and only free-standing nonprofit hospice house dedicated to caring for those on their end-of-life journey and for those whose symptoms can be managed at home or by a caregiver.

The project cost 2.6 million to complete.

