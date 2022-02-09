Revitalization of Holy Family Catholic School underway

Principal Roger Griffin says the nearly $7 million project at Holy Family Catholic School in Lafayette is one of several remodeling projects on campus.

The projects have been funded with private donations and began with the overhaul of the school's library.

"First, we worked on remodeling the convent and turning it into our Library. The second part was adding two additional portable buildings for Pre-K and the third part in the Gymnasium and the classrooms," said Griffin. "So right now, my vision is focused on that but it's not the end of the dream."

Griffin said his plans were to close the school down because of low attendance, but he has kept hope alive.

"We had 75 students, but the parents asked to continue one more year and now we're celebrating 23 years of my leadership here at Holy Family with 258 students with a goal to expand to 400," he said.

Griffin is now working with the Louisiana Department of Education to provide full ride scholarships to students wanting to attend the school.

Kait Dooley, an interior designer on the project, said that challenges rose with inflation.

"I know we had some budget issues with inflation of construction and material right now and I took that as a challenge for myself to find unique ways to bring a special quality to this school without bringing it over budget," she said. "And I think that's exactly what we did, and we did everything we could to make this school special."

There will be eight brand new classrooms, an administrative wing, and gymnasium on the Holy Family Catholic School campus.

There will be a dedication and blessing of the project Friday, February 11 at 8:30 am.

The school is expected to be completed by August 2022.

