Reusable shopping bags distributed to local stores in Lafayette

The Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Environmental Quality Department distributed more than 400 reusable shopping bags to various stores in Lafayette Parish to raise awareness about replacing plastic bag use with reusable bags.

"Although plastic bags can be taken back to some stores to be recycled, only a small percentage of people actually recycle them. The majority of them end up in landfills and can take more than 1,000 years to decompose," Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret said.

Plastic bags also release toxic chemicals into the ground and air as they degrade and are harmful to land and aquatic animals. The "Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Recycle" insulated bags aim to encourage people to make the switch to reusable bags.

The bags were designed in-house, and distributed earlier this week on America Recycles Day, a day set aside to raise awareness about recycling and purchasing recycled products. They will be available while supplies last.

Reusable Shopping Bag Locations:

Breaux's Mart, 2600 Moss Street, Lafayette

Champagne's Market, 454 Heymann Boulevard, Lafayette

Champagne's Market, 701 Veterans Drive, Carencro

Little Veron's, 403 Rena Drive, Lafayette

Adrien's Supermarket, 3842 West Congress Street, Lafayette

Nunu's, 509 Lafayette Street, Youngsville

Nunu's, 1410 St. Mary Street, Scott

Albertson's, 2678 Johnston Street, Lafayette

