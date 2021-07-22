Residents share ideas for space after removal of Mouton statue

With the Mouton statue removed, the city is making plans for the corner of Lee and Jefferson Streets downtown.

Using COVID-19 relief funds, the Guillory administration proposed $500,000 for improvements - but what do you want to see?

KATC's Abby Breidenbach reports on some of your ideas.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel