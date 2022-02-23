Residents concerned Library board change could suppress knowledge

Several Lafayette community members are outraged by decisions made by the Lafayette public library Monday evening.

They are speaking out in disappointment at the Lafayette library board meeting for what they believe to be an effort to restrict knowledge.

Their biggest concern was having the board structure changed to what they say is an attempt to suppress knowledge in the community.

“The fact that they’ve switched it from having two librarians to one board member to now two Board members and one librarian. That’s going to guarantee that any book that comes up for reconsideration. It’s going to be banned, it’s going to be taken away from the library,” Resident Lynette Nejia said.

“They don’t want their children to have access to that they specifically have sought out books that say being gay is wrong. They have specifically canceled a program aimed at teaching the history of black voting rights,” resident Jean Menard said.

Menard believes library board President Robert Judge is trying to base this on community morals—but says he has another agenda

“It’s up to parents to decide what’s appropriate and not appropriate for them to read,” Menard said

“We demand that this policy be changed back the way it was. Librarians are professionals. He does not represent this community. He does not represent my community and he certainly doesn’t represent me.” Nejia said.

KATC reached out to Robert Judge for a response which we’re still waiting to hear back.

