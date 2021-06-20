Residents commemorate Juneteenth at block party

Lafayette residents gathered Saturday evening to honor Juneteenth with a block party.

Held at Reve Coffee Roasters downtown, the block party was held by Acadiana Black. It featured pop-up vendors, food vendors, historically Black cocktails, and much more.

There were also several live music performances by local artists, including Armed Rhymery, Thesmoothcat, and The Luhmont.

Those in attendance were able to enter a raffle with more than $500 in prizes up for grabs.

"We're out here celebrating Juneteenth this month," said clothing vendor Keith Brisco. "For all the small businesses out here who are on the road to success basically. It's just a get together for everybody tonight."

