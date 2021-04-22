Rescue transport sends Acadiana dogs to forever homes

LAFAYETTE, La. - Vans were loaded with precious cargo on Thursday afternoon outside Target on Louisiana Avenue.

Dogs of all sizes were carefully crated and secured to be taken to their forever homes across the country.

The Bissel Pet Foundation partnered with Every Paw Evangline Parish and several other parish rescues to ensure the animals have a second chance at life.

The transport was one of many that have taken place over the last few weeks in Acadiana.

"To be apart of this amazing feat of 250 dogs that are going to have a chance is just over the moon," said Jen Shaw, Director of Every Paw Evangline Parish.

