REPORT: Youngsville Police under investigation

Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux is allegedly the subject of a criminal investigation after methamphetamine was discovered near his office at the Police Department, according to sources with knowledge of the investigation, our media partners at The Advocate report.

John Mowell, spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, confirmed to the newspaper that his agency is conducting an investigation involving the Youngsville Police Department. Mowell would not disclose specifics, citing the active investigation.

A search warrant obtained by The Acadiana Advocate shows the Sheriff's Office was authorized to obtain video footage from cameras at the Youngsville Police Department because they were believed to include evidence of one felony count of possession of a schedule II substance. Drugs in that class include hydrocodone, cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and fentanyl. The search warrant was signed at 11:23 a.m. July 17 by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Royale Colbert.

