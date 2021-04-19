Repairs to begin Tuesday on Buchanan Street parking garage

Crews will begin making structural repairs on Tuesday, April 20 to the six-story Buchanan Street parking garage in downtown Lafayette.

According to LCG, the project will consist of crews repairing steel beams and columns and installing crash-rated guardrails.

The parking garage was closed to the public in October 2018 in the interest of public safety.

LCG says that corrosion has damaged more than 50 percent of the steel beams and columns that support the garage’s floors and that last year approximately 200 panels, held by several corroded hangers and weighing more than two million pounds, were removed to reduce the load on the garage.

City and Parish Councils approved $1.6 million in February for repairs to be made to the garage.

Repairs to the 344-car garage are expected to be completed in 9 to 12 months, weather permitting, LCG says.

