Repair on I-10 underway

Work is underway, to repair the I-10 overpass, two Acadiana companies will be leading the way.

The repairs will happen in two phases and get started January 20th.

It could be months before the work is complete.

When the eye ten overpass was struck last week, it resulted in what DOTD calls "catastrophic damage" to the overpass.

David Huval, President of C.E.C INC. said, "Our engineering company has evaluated that 3 of the girders that are being removed and replaced in what we're going to do and the 5 remaining have been able to allow I-10 to be opened up to 1 lane until we remove the 2 severely damaged girders, we will be able to open up I-10 to 2 lanes."

This week, DOTD announced plans for the repairs, which will involve extracting and replacing the damaged portions of the overpass.

At times the work will require closures on I-10 East and I-49 North.

Chris Giglio, Project Manager of C.E.C INC said, "A pretty important point on I-10 is once we do establish 2 travel lanes there will be a lane shift, it will be temporary stripe and it will be 2 eleven foot lanes and I would say just please use caution, coming through its going to have a one foot shoulder on each side so you're going to have the existing bridge barrier on the left side and temporary precast concrete barriers on the right."

Both construction companies, which are based in Lafayette, say they plan to work 12-hour days to get the project complete.

Officials are asking drivers to continue to give themselves more time when driving along this section of the interstate and to be extra patient as well.