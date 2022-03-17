Registration still open for Family Adventure Day

Family Adventure Day will take place this weekend in Lafayette and registration is still open for participants.

Adventure Day will be on March 18 and 19.

Registration for Healing House; Hope for Grieving Children's thirteenth annual event began on February 1, 2022. Families have until March 19 to register for the event which includes more than 35 different adventure-filled activities.

The cost is $100 for a family of four and includes an adventure map, a goodie bag, and four t-shirts. Families can add up to three additional members to their team for $15 per person.

By purchasing the "Premium Package," Healing House says families can get a jump start on their adventures.

Families participating in a minimum of four activities will be entered into a grand prize drawing for one of three prize packages. Visit healing-house.org for a complete list of activity locations and to register.

All proceeds from Family Adventure Day will benefit local Acadiana families that have experienced the death of a parent or sibling.

Healing House; Hope for Grieving Children provides an atmosphere that allows children ages four to 18 to express their grief through interactive play, expressive artwork, and discussion groups with peers experiencing the same trauma.

All services provided by the Healing House are free of charge and run by volunteers.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel