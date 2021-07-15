Registration opens for second annual Games Across Acadiana virtual scavenger hunt

Registration is now open for the second annual Games Across Acadiana Ultimate Scavenger Hunt.

The two-week virtual scavenger hunt is hosted by Miles Perret Cancer Services and will feature over 50 family-friendly missions and activities.

Games Across Acadiana is free to play and participants will have the opportunity to complete a variety of missions and earn points for a chance to win over 50 prizes.

A grand prize of $10,000 will also be awarded.

Registration opened on Thursday, July 15, and game play will be available beginning July 31.

The Ultimate Scavenger Hunt will run through August 13.

MPCS says that all proceeds from the event will benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services and local families fighting cancer.

For more information on joining the hunt, visit milesperret.org/GAA or call 337-984-1920.

