Registration open for youth sports in Carencro

Registration is currently open for Carencro Area Youth Sports Inc. (CAYSI) fall ball.

Organizers say they're excited to see community youth get active in the coming months.

The available sports and ages are below:

Flag football: ages 4-6 & 7-8

Tackle football: ages 7-8, 9-10, 11-13

Baseball: ages 4-8, girls and boys

Volleyball: ages 7-17

Cheerleading: ages: 5-17

You can register online at caysi.siplay.com until August 26, 2021. The online registration fee is $75.

Walk-up registration is also available during two events over the next two weeks. The walk-up registration fee is $65 (sibling discount may apply).

The events will be held on Sunday, August 15, from 2-6 p.m. and Sunday, August 22, from 3-5 p.m. at the blue shed at Caysi Park.

Parents are asked to bring their child's/childrens' birth certificate(s), along with a proof of address and a deposit for equipment rental for football (if applicable).

CAYSI

