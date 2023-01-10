Registration open for Hospice of Acadiana 5K Memorial Run & 1 Mile Walk

LAFAYETTE, La. — Registration is now open for Hit The Road with Hospice of Acadiana 5K Memorial Run & 1 Mile Walk on March 25, 2023.
Registration includes:
- A Memorial Sign honoring the one you are on running for
- T-Shirt*
- Finisher’s Award
- Food & Drinks
- Music
- Raffle Kick-Off
The event will be held at 8 am at 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette.
Cost is $30 for the 5K and $25 for the 1 Mile Walk.
