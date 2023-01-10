Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Registration open for Hospice of Acadiana 5K Memorial Run & 1 Mile Walk

running
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BEN MARGOT/Associated Press
Runners propel their legs yet another mile during the San Francisco marathon Sunday, July 11, 1999, in San Francisco. The 26-mile course winded its way throughout downtown San Francisco to the Pacific Ocean. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
running
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 17:51:10-05

LAFAYETTE, La. — Registration is now open for Hit The Road with Hospice of Acadiana 5K Memorial Run & 1 Mile Walk on March 25, 2023.

Registration includes:

  • A Memorial Sign honoring the one you are on running for
  • T-Shirt*
  • Finisher’s Award
  • Food & Drinks
  • Music
  • Raffle Kick-Off

The event will be held at 8 am at 2600 Johnston Street, Lafayette.

Cost is $30 for the 5K and $25 for the 1 Mile Walk.

Click here to register.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.