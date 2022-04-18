Registration open for bike giveaway

Registration is now open for a bike giveaway held annually by a local law firm.

Laborde Earles Law Firm officials say they have given away hundreds of bikes and helmets to Louisiana kid sdover the years.

This year there will be a giveaway here in Lafayette.

To apply or nominate a child to receive a new bicycle and helmet in the "Bike it Forward" program, please complete an application at www.bikeitforward.org. The deadline for submitting applications is April 29. All winners of the bicycles and helmets will be notified prior to the Bike It Forward event on May 14 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Lafayette office.

As part of the event, Laborde Earles will have food, music, and a bicycle obstacle course for the kids to test out their new bikes.

For more information on the nomination process or for more details on Bike It Forward, please visit bikeitforward.org, call Laborde Earles at 337-408-1489, or email marketing@onmyside.com.