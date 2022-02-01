Registration now open for Family Adventure Day

LAFAYETTE, La. – Healing House; Hope for Grieving Children announced registration is now open for the thirteenth annual Family Adventure Day.

This unique event provides families with a venue to spend the day together while enjoying more than 35 different adventure activities.

The event will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022.

The cost is $100 for a family of four and includes the adventure map, a goodie bag, and four t-shirts. You can add up to three additional members to your team for $15 per person. Get a jump start on your adventures and begin on Friday night by purchasing the “Premium Package” for an additional donation. By purchasing the map, and participating in a minimum of four activities, your family will be entered into a grand prize drawing for one of three exciting family prize packages.

Visit www.healing-house.org for a complete list of participating activity locations and to register your family.

All proceeds from Family Adventure Day will benefit local Acadiana families that have experienced the death of a parent or sibling. Healing House; Hope for Grieving Children provides an atmosphere that allows children ages four to 18 to express their grief through interactive play, expressive artwork, and discussion groups with peers experiencing the same trauma. All services provided by the Healing House are free of charge and run by volunteers.

For more information about Family Adventure Day call our offices at 337-234-0443.

Fun on the run! How many adventures can your family have in one day?

