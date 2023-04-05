Registration now open for annual community cleanup, Trash Bash

Registration is open for Trash Bash, a yearly community cleanup to help keep Lafayette Parish beautiful and raise awareness about litter.

Anyone who wants to make the parish cleaner can sign up for the April 22, 2023 event -- residents, community and school organizations, nonprofits, and businesses. Volunteers will pick up litter in streets, parks, and Bayou Vermilion.

Volunteers can choose a location in Lafayette Parish or the Bayou Vermilion. Bayou Vermilion volunteers can bring personal watercraft. Motorboats should launch at Beaver Park and canoes and kayaks at the dock near Vermilionville.

The effort is a partnership between the Environmental Quality Division of Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), Keep Lafayette Beautiful, and the Bayou Vermilion District (BVD).

Registration

Volunteers can register by calling 337-291-5637 or emailing recycling@lafayettela.gov. There is no cost to participate.

Arrival Time and Supplies Pickup

Trash Bash is from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 22. Volunteers can pick up gloves, litter bags, grabbers, and visibility vests at the BVD’s Begnaud House across from the Beaver Park Pavilion at 500 Fisher Road.

Supplies can be picked up ahead of time by calling the Recycling Office at 337-291-5637. Anyone needing help identifying a clean-up site can call or email recycling@lafayettela.gov. Lunch and refreshments will be served following cleanup.