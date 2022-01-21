Registration for Lafayette Parish Sheriff's scholarship now open

Sheriff Mark Garber will award a $500 scholarship on behalf of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Sheriff's Association.

The scholarship will be awarded to a graduating Lafayette Parish high school student who meets the criteria of the scholarship program.

All applications must be received before April 1, 2022.

Mail completed applications to:

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office

Attn: Sgt. Juliet Stern

316 W Main St.

Lafayette, LA 70501

Please visit https://www.lsa.org/scholarship for application and eligibility, or contact Sgt. Juliet Stern at (337) 236-5673 or email at Juliet .stern@lafayettesheriff.com

