Watch Now
NewsLafayette Parish

Actions

Reggae Festival happening this weekend in Carencro

reggae post.png
Courtesy Reggae Festival
reggae post.png
Posted at 4:34 PM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 17:34:32-04

The Lafayette Reggae and Cultural Festival starts tonight and continues through Sunday at Pelican Park in Carencro.

Organizers say this is the 36th year of the annual event, which includes music, arts and crafts, and food vendors.

Gates open at 3 p.m., music starts at 5 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m.

On Friday night, DJ Chill Will opens the show, followed by Craig Green, Banky, JJ Callier, Patrick Henry, Rusty Metoyer and Curley Taylor to close the show.

On Saturday, True Spirit opens the show, followed by Fiona, Onyx Brown, Micheal Black, Jackie Whyte Washington and Glen Washington to close the show.

On Sunday, Home Grown opens the show, followed by Fiona, Micheal Black, The Meditation and Ital Reggae to close the show.

To visit the event's Facebook page, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.