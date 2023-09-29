Reggae Festival happening this weekend in Carencro

The Lafayette Reggae and Cultural Festival starts tonight and continues through Sunday at Pelican Park in Carencro.

Organizers say this is the 36th year of the annual event, which includes music, arts and crafts, and food vendors.

Gates open at 3 p.m., music starts at 5 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m.

On Friday night, DJ Chill Will opens the show, followed by Craig Green, Banky, JJ Callier, Patrick Henry, Rusty Metoyer and Curley Taylor to close the show.

On Saturday, True Spirit opens the show, followed by Fiona, Onyx Brown, Micheal Black, Jackie Whyte Washington and Glen Washington to close the show.

On Sunday, Home Grown opens the show, followed by Fiona, Micheal Black, The Meditation and Ital Reggae to close the show.

To visit the event's Facebook page, click here.