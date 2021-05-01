Red barn at Moncus Park to be torn down

The little red barn near the Farmers Market Oaks at Moncus Park is being torn down, officials with the park said on Friday.

Moncus Park says the barn hasn't been actively used since the early 2000s, and has sustained extensive damage from hurricanes. It's lost large portions of the roof on the backside, and the park says last year's hurricanes caused even more extensive damage, expediting the need for deconstruction.

Work will begin Monday to take the barn down.

Park officials say they've loved having the barn as a backdrop for the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market that brings memories of Acadiana's history of farming. Fortunately, though, the barn's materials will be used in new projects throughout the park, including decorative features in the new Treehouse and restroom facility.

The reuse strategies are another part of the park's commitment to sustainability within the park, officials say.

"So, while we bid the barn farewell in its current form, you'll see it soon in a new way!" a Facebook post reads.

