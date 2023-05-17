Recycling service sign up deadline approaching

The deadline is two weeks from today, May 31, for residents to sign up for recycling service and for those who want an additional garbage cart before Acadiana Waste Services (AWS) takes over collections in November.

AWS will collect garbage in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish. Customers will receive a 95-gallon garbage cart at no charge. A second cart can be ordered for a one-time $90 fee.

Recycling is only available to residents who live in the city of Lafayette and is not offered to residents who live in the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish.

AWS does not automatically provide recycling carts.

Customers must register to receive a 95-gallon recycling cart. For customers who live in unincorporated areas, two sites will be available to drop off recyclable materials.

Those locations will be announced before AWS begins collections.

AWS will begin running routes on November 1, 2023. To ensure recycling carts and additional garbage carts are delivered by the November 1 start date, residents must order them by May 31.

To Request Recycling Registration for recycling can be completed at www.acadianawaste.com/recycling-service/ [acadianawaste.com] or by calling 337-205-7710.

To Order Additional Waste Cart A second waste cart can be ordered at www.acadianawaste.com/request-other-services/ [acadianawaste.com] or by calling 337-205-7710. The $90 fee will be charged by AWS at the time of order.

