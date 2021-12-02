Recycle your old Christmas lights into new products

Lafayette Parish citizens can recycle their old Christmas lights this year through an LCG initiative.

LCG's Environmental Quality Division is partnering with EMR Southern Recycling for the project, which will recycle wire and plastic from old lights to make new products.

"Not only can new products be made from these materials but this program keeps them out of landfills," said Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret.

Lights can be dropped off in a recycling bin in the Robichaux Recreation Center parking lot, located at 1919 Eraste Landry Road. The bin will be available to residents beginning Friday, December 3, through January.

Christmas lights do not go into your curbside recycling bin and can only be recycled through EMR Southern Recycling. When dropping off at the Robichaux Center, please avoid packaging, plastic, and Styrofoam.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel