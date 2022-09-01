Reception planned to open first exhibits at new LAA

The Lafayette Art Association is celebrating its new home with three new exhibits, and everyone is invited.

An opening reception for the three shows will be September 10 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Last month, the LAA moved into new digs at 1019 Auburn Avenue in Lafayette's Oil Center.

There's a first-run exhibit, This Is Me! that will be in the Main Gallery. It runs thru September 24. For this show, LAA members were asked to submit either a 2D or 3D piece that represented them as an artist with a short bio/statement on a hang tag so that viewers could read about the piece and the artist.

There is also will be an exhibit of invited LAA member ceramic and jewelry artists in the Front Gallery, and Terry Palmer and Carol Miller Richard (ceramics) are in the Foyer Gallery.

You can also check out the work of the LAA’s resident artists: Dusty Reed, Ed DeMahy and Margo Baker.