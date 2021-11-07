Rebound: High school band showcase returns to the Cajundome

Sounds of music filled Lafayette Saturday night.

High school bands across Acadiana showcased their skills at the Cajundome.

For many of the players, they say they are happy to perform live again.

Lisa Valentin of the Mighty Lion Band tells KATC, "So we have a lot of local bands from around the state that come and this for most of them will be the last performance of the year. So, it's a big performance for these students."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel