Ragin' Cajun Catholics hold 37th Annual Boilin' Dash

Ragin' Cajun Catholics held its annual seafood boil benefit to raise money for the student ministry.

Instead of the usual 'Boilin' Bash,' the group held a drive-thru style event called the 'Boilin' Dash.'

Drivers picked up their boiled seafood while listening to live music from the Huval-Fuselier Cajun Band. On the menu was boiled shrimp, corn, potatoes, and fried catfish.

There was also the chance to win a $5,000 raffle grand prize and a beach vacation to Destin, Florida.

"Here at Cajun Field, we've been selling tickets for weeks now, months even. People come get some delicious boiled shrimp some fried seafood. They're able to do all kinds of fun stuff like the raffle there, get little prizes and go home and eat," explained Father Bryce Sibley from Our Lady of Wisdom.

This is the ministry's 37th year holding the benefit.

