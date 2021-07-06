Raffle tickets now available for Games Across Acadiana scavenger hunt

Starting Tuesday, July 6, raffle tickets can be purchased for Games Across Acadiana hosted by Miles Perret Cancer Services.

The two-week scavenger hunt begins July 31 and will continue until August 13 and feature over 50 missions and family-friendly activities. The scavenger hunt is free to play.

During the event, players can download a free app and perform tasks to earn points for a chance to be entered into a raffle for prizes.

A grand prize of $10,000 will be awarded.

Raffle tickets can also be purchased by visiting the Miles Perret Cancer Services Office or by going online to shopmilesperret.com.

Tickets are $20 and ensure an automatic entry into the prize drawings.

All proceeds from Games Across Acadiana will benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services and local families fighting cancer.

For more information on Games Across Acadiana or how to purchase a ticket visit shopmilesperret.com or call 337-984-1920.

