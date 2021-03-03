Quest Pediatric Dentistry offering free care for kids Friday

Quest Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics will be providing free dental care for kids this week.

Services will be available to children 0-10 years of age during the event, called Dentistry from the Heart.

Each child will receive a free cleaning, filling, extraction, or sealants, depending on their individual needs. No appointments will be necessary, but the event is first-come, first-served basis.

A parent or legal guardian is required to register; registration begins at 7 a.m. No insurance card or payment information is required.

The event will be held from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. at Quest, which is located at 210 Beaullieu Dr, Lafayette.

