Public meetings announced to update Louisiana Birding Trail

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Office of Tourism has scheduled a series of statewide Louisiana Birding Trail meetings as a follow-up to the original meetings held across the state on July 12-16, 2021. The upcoming series of meetings is scheduled for August 1-5, 2022, in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, Natchitoches and Shreveport.

Since the first meetings, much of the work on the Louisiana Birding Trail project is already complete, including site visits to more than 300 nominated locations, according to the Office of Tourism. During this next series of meetings, Louisiana Office of Tourism staff will present updates on the work to date on site nominations and the assessments of all nominated sites; a presentation of the recommended binding trail sites; and, showing possible birding trail mapping and interpretive content for the website.

The intent of the Louisiana Birding Trail is to improve the visitors’ experience, maximize the value of Louisiana’s outdoor resources, open new visitor markets, and assist communities across the state to promote their respective areas to national and international visitors.

These public meetings allow for feedback and input into the process and birding site recommendations. Upon approval of the recommended birding trails, sites, descriptions, maps, and other content the Louisiana Office of Tourism will develop a website strategically marketing nature-based experiences focused on birding and outdoor recreation to domestic and international visitors.

Louisiana Birding Trail Meeting Schedule

Monday, August 1, 2022

Capitol Park Museum

660 N. Fourth Street

Baton Rouge, LA

2 p.m.

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Clifton Chenier Center Town Hall Auditorium

220 W. Willow Street

Lafayette, LA

10 a.m.

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Natchitoches Events Center

750 2nd Street

Natchitoches, LA

10 a.m.

Thursday, August 4, 2022

Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau

629 North Spring Street

Shreveport, LA

10 a.m.

Friday, August 5, 2022

New Orleans Jazz Museum

400 Esplanade Avenue

New Orleans, LA

10 a.m.

For more information, visit labirdingtrails.com [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com].

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel