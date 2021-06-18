Public invited to community meeting with Lafayette police

A community meeting with local law enforcement in Lafayette is planned for next week.

Lafayette Police Department says along with local law enforcement partners and the Law Enforcement Community Relations Committee, they will be conducting a community meeting on Monday, June 21st at 6:00 pm at the MLK Center located at 309 Cora Street.

The groups will be discussing curfew for the youth and will have different vendors there to provide information to children and their parents about activities available to continue to keep them active throughout the summer.

Law Enforcement Officers with the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette City Marshal’s Office will be in attendance.

"We invite members of the community and local organizations to come out and join us in the discussion," LPD says.

A hot meal will be served and free COVID vaccinations will be available.

