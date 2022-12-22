Public housing authority, National Pan-Hellenic Council partner in gift giving season

The Public Housing staff of the Housing Authority of the City of Lafayette, along with members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Lafayette Chapter, distributed Christmas gifts to children who reside in the public housing developments of C. O. Circle, Irene Street, Macon Road, and Martin Luther King. The distribution of these gifts took place at the Macon Road Development.

Sororities and Fraternities donating the gifts represent: Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.; Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated.

Ms. Liz Reaux, Recording Secretary for the NPHC, quoted the Council’s Motto, "Different colors and different letters working together to promote service, scholarship, and community." She also explained, “The National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) is a collaborative organization of nine historically African American International Greek lettered fraternities and sororities. The primary purpose and focus of member organizations are camaraderie and academic excellence for its members and service to the communities they serve. Each organization promotes community awareness and action through educational, economic, and cultural service activities.”

Mr. Shelton Cobb, Chairperson of the LHA Board of Commissioners, expressed deep appreciation by saying, “The greatest gifts are given during the Christmas season where we demonstrate Faith, Hope and Charity. We remember the reason for the season in giving, exemplified by all these special gifts donated by the NPHC.”

Ms. Lydia Bergeron, LHA’s Executive Director/CEO, expressed her gratitude by saying, “The generosity of NPHC is greatly appreciated. This time of year, for many of our families, can be difficult especially not having access to sometimes much needed resources. Through the NPHC’s donations and consideration, our children will also have a joyous Christmas.”