Propane leak under control near Scott

The all-clear has been sounded after a propane leak happened in Scott today.

The Scott Fire Department was sent to the 200 block of North Fieldspan Road at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday after witnesses saw a vapor cloud coming from a tank.

When they arrived, firefighters found vaporized propane coming from a 500-gallon tank that is normally used to fill forklift tanks.

Two roads were closed to minimize any chance of explosion, Chief Chad Sonnier siad.

The Lafayette Hazmat Response Team was called in to help, and the leak was quickly brought under control the chief said.

The roads have been reopened, he said. An investigation determined that a fill valve was left in the open position.