Project underway to reduce flooding; road closure announced

LAFAYETTE, La. – Effective immediately, Lake Farm Road between Crescent Ranch Boulevard and Frem Boustany Drive is closed to allow crews to haul dirt for the construction of the Lake Farm Road Detention Pond already underway.

The detention pond, designed to slow stormwater runoff and reduce flooding, will benefit neighborhoods in the area, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Consolidated Government.

The road will be closed for two weeks.

