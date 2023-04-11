Prohibited signs can now be reported through 311

Scenic Lafayette, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), and Parish Proud are pleased to announce a new addition to the city's 311 system - the ability to report prohibited signs.

According to a release, prohibited signs have been an issue in Lafayette for years, cluttering the city's streets and detracting from the city's beauty. However, the new addition to the 311 system will make it easier for residents to report these signs, such as those extending into the public right-of-way, or attached to a fence, telephone poll, or any public property, all of which violate city ordinances.

Parish Proud, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting pride in Lafayette Parish, has worked with Scenic Lafayette, a local organization committed to enhancing the visual appeal of Lafayette, to advocate for stricter enforcement of sign ordinances. LCG has responded by adding the ability to report prohibited signs to the 311 system.

"We're thrilled that LCG has taken action to address this issue," said Cheryl Perret, Vice-President of Scenic Lafayette. "Prohibited signs are unsightly and can also be dangerous by distracting drivers and obstructing views. Scenic Lafayette has worked hard the past nine years to reduce this type of blight. By adding the ability to report these signs to the 311 system, residents can help keep our streets safe and vibrant."

The new feature on the 311 system will allow residents to report illegal signs quickly and easily. Call 311 or visit LCG's website to report a prohibited sign. The city will then take appropriate action to remove the sign and enforce city ordinances.

"We commend LCG for addressing this issue," said Parish Proud. "By working together, we can make Lafayette an even better place to live, work, and visit."

The addition of prohibited sign reporting to the 311 system is just one example of LCG's commitment to working with the community to make Lafayette a better place for all residents.

For more information about the new prohibited sign reporting feature on the 311 system, please call 311 or visit LCG’s website at:www.lafayettela.gov.