Prime Time Head Start cuts ribbon on new centers

Prime Time Head Start celebrated the opening of its two newest centers in Lafayette and Jeanerette with ribbon cuttings today.

A program of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, Prime Time Head Start was selected by the Office of Head Start to provide Early Head Start and Head Start services within Lafayette and Iberia Parishes in October of 2020. These two centers are the final locations currently planned for Lafayette and Iberia, bringing the total number of Prime Time Head Start and Early Head Start centers serving Acadiana families to four with two in Lafayette, one in Jeanerette and one in New Iberia, officials say.

These openings also mark the return to use of two community landmarks, the former Jeanerette Elementary School and the historic Immaculate Heart of Mary School campus in Lafayette.

Prime Time is federally funded to serve up to 747 children between the ages of 6 weeks and 5 years old, as well as expectant mothers, at its centers in Lafayette, New Iberia and Jeanerette.

Prime Time says its free preschool program uses humanities-based learning to help children build basic skills, develop a love of literacy and hone critical-thinking abilities to set the foundation for lifelong learning while also providing support and services to the entire family.

For information, go here: www.primetimefamily.org.