Pride Plaza Pharmacy building sold for just over $1 million

A former North Lafayette pharmacy building has been sold.

According to the Advocate, the Pride Plaza building located at 850 N. Pierce Street has been sold to Acadiana Cares, an organization that provides services to vulnerable communities affect by HIV/AIDS.

The building was sold for just over $1 million.

Acadiana Cares CEO, Claude Martin said the property was purchased in order to expand their medical services. Details on the full plan will be released in the coming days, he said.

Acadiana Cares serves eight parishes with offices located at 809 Martin Luther King Drive in Lafayette.

