Pressure cooker malfunction causes overnight fire in Scott

Scott Fire officials say a pressure cooker malfunction caused an overnight fire on Appalosa Street.

Firefighters say on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 12:44 AM, they responded to a residential fire in the 100 block of Appalosa Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the occupant of the home in the front yard. Heavy smoke was emitting from a front window as firefighters entered the home. The fire, which was in the kitchen, was quickly brought under control.

An investigation into the incident, they say, revealed that the homeowner was utilizing a pressure cooker, which malfunctioned, starting the blaze.

The homeowner was alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke and the activation of smoke detectors in the area, at which point she safely exited the home.

The kitchen area sustained moderate fire damage, while the rest of the home received minor smoke damage. After assisting the homeowner with gathering her belongings, firefighter say neighbors transported the homeowner to a nearby hotel for the night.

No injuries were reported from this fire.

