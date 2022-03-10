Power restored after squirrel chews through Lafayette power line

Lafayette Utilities System says that around 3,500 customers were without power on Thursday morning.

A squirrel reportedly chewed through a line which caused the outage near the Flanders substation.

LUS says that power has been restored to the area.

