UPDATE: Toby Mouton Rd. reopened, utilities to be restored this evening

UPDATE (6:15 p.m.): Duson Police say Toby Mouton Road has reopened and utilities will be restored later this evening.

A portion of the 400 block of Toby Mouton Road in Duson is closed due to a downed electrical line, according to police.

Police say the closure extends from North A St. to Avenue Au Nord.

Duson Police Department

Approximately 50 Duson residents are without power until repairs can be made. Duson Police and Fire Departments are on the scene and Entergy crews are en route, police chief Kip Judice said.

The road will remain closed until repairs are complete.

