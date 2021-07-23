Portion of Savoy Road in Youngsville to close for roundabout work

Roundabout construction and drainage reconfiguration in Youngsville will be closing off a portion of Savoy Road.

Officials with the City of Youngsville say that Savoy Road between Cypress Gardens Lane and Chemin Metairie will be closed on Monday, July 26th and Tuesday, July 27th.

The City of Youngsville says the closure is necessary in order to install drainage pipe across Savoy Road as part of the roundabout construction and drainage reconfiguration.

Drivers can detour to E. Milton Avenue to avoid delays.

The city says Cypress Gardens businesses and neighborhood will be accessible from Savoy west towards Decon and Verot School Road.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel