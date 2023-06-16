Portion of Johnston Street closed due to concrete pavement blow-up

LAFAYETTE, La. — Effective immediately, U.S. 167 (Johnston Street), near Marie Antoinette Street, in the Southbound direction, is closed due to a concrete pavement blow-up, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

On June 15, 2023, at around 8 pm, Lafayette Police Department (LPD) Officers were dispatched to the 3700 block Johnston Street, which is between Arnould Boulevard and Leonie Street, to assist the Lafayette Fire Department with a road hazard, LPD Lieutenant Jace Quebedeaux reports.

Lt. Quebedeaux says responding emergency personnel quickly determined that, due to the roadway having buckled, the two southbound lanes of travel of the 3700 block Johnston Street were impassable.

Both southbound travel lanes on Johnston Street are closed until further notice. Louisiana DOTD is assessing the damage.

Officials are advising motorists to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

DOTD has the following resources in place to assist motorists:

