Portion of Dulles Drive at Ambassador Caffery to close for construction

A portion of Dulles Drive at Ambassador Caffery will close next week for construction.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Public Works Department, Dulles Drive at Ambassador Caffery Parkway to approximately 0.1 miles east of the intersection near Coulee Ile Des Cannes will be closing for approximately two months.

Construction will begin on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 6:00 a.m., weather permitting. This closure is part of the Dulles Drive widening project.

Detour routes will be available, LCG says.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel