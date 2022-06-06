Portion of Ambassador Caffery to undergo pavement patching

A portion of Ambassador Caffery will undergo pavement patching at the end of the week.

DOTD says the inside and outside travel lanes of Ambassador Caffery Parkway, northbound, from Settlers Trace Blvd. to Dover Boulevard will have alternating lane closures continuously beginning Friday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, June 13, at 6:00 a.m.

Officials say the closures are necessary to allow crews to perform concrete pavement patching.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.

No detours will be necessary, they say.

