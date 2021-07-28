Polly Lane in Lafayette reopens after yearlong closure

Polly Lane in Lafayette reopened on Wednesday, July 28, after a yearlong closure for construction work.

Construction was started in June 2020 on the roadway between Verot School Road and Gathright Street.

According to LCG, the project included road widening, subsurface drainage, street lighting and sidewalk installation.

With construction now complete, the roadway is open to the public.

