Police working early morning crash on I-10 East near University Ave.

Posted at 5:35 AM, Nov 16, 2021
Lafayette Police are working a crash Tuesday morning on I-10 East near University Avenue.

According to police, it is a two vehicle crash involving a vehicle and 18 wheeler.

Injuries are reported, but police say there are no further details at this time.

The crash should be clear within 30 minutes.

