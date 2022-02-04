Watch
Police seek tips in mid-day robbery

Lafayette Police Department
Posted at 1:17 PM, Feb 04, 2022
Lafayette Police are asking for tips about an armed robbery that happened at lunchtime on Friday.

The robbery happened at a business in the 400 block of Guilbeau Road at about 11:45 a.m.

A man entered the business, approached the register with a handgun and demanded money from employees. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was wearing black pants, black shoes, and black hooded jacket with a white bottom. The suspect also had a black mask covering his face. The investigation is ongoing.

Here are the pictures:

Guilbeau armed robbery.jpg

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

