Police release identity of victim of fatal 18-wheeler crash

LAFAYETTE, La. — Police have released the identity of the victim in Saturday’s fatal 18-wheeler crash.
Mariano Gonzalez 57, of Pharr, Texas, was killed in the crash, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Police Department.
Preliminary investigation indicates the 18-wheeler was traveling northbound on I-49 just before East Butcher Switch Road when it collided with an unoccupied abandoned vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Police say the 18-wheeler lost control, leaving the roadway and came to rest on the service road at 3100 NE Evangeline Thruway. The driver, Gonzalez, died as a result of the crash.
I-49 northbound as well as the service road was closed because of the crash.
