Police release identity of victim of fatal 18-wheeler crash

Posted at 12:17 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 13:17:36-04

LAFAYETTE, La. — Police have released the identity of the victim in Saturday’s fatal 18-wheeler crash.

Mariano Gonzalez 57, of Pharr, Texas, was killed in the crash, according to a spokesperson for Lafayette Police Department.

Preliminary investigation indicates the 18-wheeler was traveling northbound on I-49 just before East Butcher Switch Road when it collided with an unoccupied abandoned vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Police say the 18-wheeler lost control, leaving the roadway and came to rest on the service road at 3100 NE Evangeline Thruway. The driver, Gonzalez, died as a result of the crash.

I-49 northbound as well as the service road was closed because of the crash.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

