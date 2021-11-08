Police release identity of victim in fatal motorcycle crash

Police have released the identity of the person killed Sunday night in a motorcycle crash.

At 7:00 p.m. on November 7, 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 westbound near mile marker 94 (between Scott and Duson). The crash took the life of 53-year-old James W. Romero of Scott, according to a spokesperson for Troop I.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Romero was driving a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle west on I-10 when, for unknown reasons, he rear-ended a 2014 GMC Terrain which was also traveling west on I-10. After impact, Romero was ejected from the motorcycle and the Terrain pulled onto the shoulder and stopped.

Police say Romero, who was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash, died at the scene. The driver of the Terrain was properly restrained and not injured.

Impairment is unknown on the part of Romero. The driver of the Terrain did submit a breath sample which indicated no alcohol present. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 49 fatal crashes resulting in 59 deaths in 2021.

