Police looking to identify woman seen holding machete during Lafayette parking lot incident

Lafayette Crime Stoppers / Lafayette Police Dept.
Posted at 10:29 AM, Apr 08, 2021
The Lafayette Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman seen holding a machete during an altercation at a business in Lafayette.

The incident took place Thursday, April 1, in the parking lot of a business in the 4500 block of Ambassador Caffery.

The woman was seen wearing a white sweater and holding a machete during the altercation.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or submit a tip by using the P3 TIPS mobile app.

Police say all tipsters remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

