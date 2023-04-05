Police: Lafayette man wanted for breaking into schools, churches

Lafayette Police Department is requesting the community’s help with locating a suspect wanted for the burglary of multiple churches and schools in the Lafayette area within the last few weeks.

The suspect is identified as Phillip Wilson, 62, of Lafayette.

Police are asking if anyone has any information regarding Wilson’s whereabouts to contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

